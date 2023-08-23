ATLANTA, GA—The U.S. Secret Service has confirmed that it will assist in bolstering security for former President Donald Trump during his surrender in Fulton County tomorrow, Your Content has exclusively learned.

The surrender, taking place at the Fulton County Jail, is part of a series of ongoing legal proceedings involving Trump and several of his allies who are facing state felony charges in Georgia.

Steven Baisel, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Atlanta Field Office, explained to Your Content the Secret Service’s role in the security arrangements.

“While the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on specific protective means or methods, we are working in coordination with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol to ensure procedures are in place to preserve the safety and security of the former president, while allowing the normal legal process to be carried out.” Special Agent in Charge Baisel told Your Content. “We have complete trust and confidence in all of our supporting law enforcement partners, and appreciate their continued professionalism and commitment to security.”

The Secret Service’s involvement highlights the high-profile nature of the case and the potential security risks that come with the former president’s court appearance. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol are also participating in the coordinated security efforts.

This development comes at a time of heightened public interest in the case, which implicates multiple individuals closely associated with Trump, including former lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell, among others.

While specific security measures have not been disclosed, the multi-agency coordination aims to ensure a smooth legal process and the safety of all individuals involved.

The surrender is expected to attract significant media coverage, both nationally and internationally.