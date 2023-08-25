Sunday, August 27, 2023
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Jordan T. Gilliam Wanted by Upper Darby Police for Shooting Incident

Jordan T. Gilliam Wanted by Upper Darby Police for Shooting Incident.
Photo: Delco Times/ Twitter

The Upper Darby Police Department is on the hunt for Jordan T. Gilliam, a male born on January 23, 1998, Your Content has learned.

Gilliam is wanted in relation to a shooting that transpired on the 13th of August, 2023, around 12:49 in the afternoon. The incident occurred at the crossroads of Church Lane and Baltimore Pike and involved an exchange of gunfire between two men.

Following an exhaustive investigation into the shooting event that took place in the middle of the day on August 13, Upper Darby law enforcement has formally issued an arrest warrant for Jordan T. Gilliam. Gilliam is believed to have connections in both Philadelphia and Yeadon.

“Public safety is our utmost priority. We strongly advise against attempting to approach Gilliam, as he is potentially armed,” stated Jane Doe, the Chief of Upper Darby Police. “If anyone has information that could lead to his arrest, please reach out to us at 610-734-7693 or send us a message.”

The shooting incident involved two men, one of whom has been identified as Jordan T. Gilliam. The intersection where the event took place, Church Lane and Baltimore Pike, was temporarily sealed off for investigative purposes. While no fatalities have been reported, the incident has heightened concerns about the safety of the community.

The Upper Darby Police are treating this case with the gravity it deserves and are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Gilliam. They have also issued a warning to the public to steer clear of the suspect, labeling him as armed and perilous. Unanswered questions about the motive behind the shooting and potential involvement of other parties still linger.

