Vandalism Rampage Hits 27 Cars in Bucks County, Cops Seek Culprit

Authorities in Bucks County are now dealing with an extensive case of vandalism that has affected the Sellersville community, Your Content is learning.

Initial information from local law enforcement sources reveal that the Perkasie Police Department is on the hunt for a dark-colored Chrysler Pacifica, model years ranging from 2017 to 2023. This vehicle is believed to be linked to the overnight vandalism of 27 cars across various locations in Sellersville.

Authorities in Bucks County say that the series of vandalism includes 34 tires slashed and 11 car windows shattered. Officers are combing the area and gathering evidence in an effort to apprehend those responsible for the acts.

As of this time, there have been no arrests made, and law enforcement has not yet named any suspects. Residents are advised to be cautious and to report any unusual behavior they may witness.

The police investigation is still underway, and more updates will be provided as they become available.