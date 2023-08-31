Two Dead, Multiple Injured in Austin Shooting

Austin, TX — Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting that has resulted in multiple casualties, Your Content is learning.

The incident occurred at The Arboretum Shopping Center in Austin, Texas, sometime shortly after 6 p.m.

According to preliminary details from police dispatch communications, at least two people have died as a result of the shooting. Several others have been reported injured.

As of now, the specific circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Law enforcement is on-site conducting a thorough investigation.

Further details will be released as they become available.

__

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.