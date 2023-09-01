Friday, September 1, 2023
Friday, September 1, 2023
Friday, September 1, 2023
NEWS FLASH

‘Active Shooter’ Report Disrupts Operations at T. F. Green Airport in Rhode Island

By Your Content Staff
HD Your Content Breaking News

An “active shooter” alert at Rhode Island’s T. F. Green Airport triggered an immediate lockdown and a swift police response today, Your Content is learning. Details are emerging, but it is confirmed that law enforcement agencies have descended upon the airport to secure the area and investigate the situation.

T. F. Green Airport, a public international airport in Warwick, Rhode Island, went into lockdown following reports of an active shooter in the terminal. The alert was triggered before noon, causing immediate cessation of all flight operations and ground transport services.

Developing Now—Details to Follow

News Flash on Your Content: What It Means

Information in this article is based on initial reports and is subject to change as more details emerge. While we strive for accuracy, breaking news situations evolve rapidly, and some details reported may later be updated or corrected. We recommend checking back or referring to official sources for the most up-to-date information. Your trust is paramount, and we commit to providing the most accurate coverage possible

News Flash on Your Content: What It Means

When Your Content releases a news flash, it signifies an unfolding event that demands immediate public attention. This could range from a major traffic disruption due to a severe accident to an active emergency situation like a shooting. As the situation develops, if it merits broader coverage, we transition the story from a News Flash to Breaking News, and eventually, to its relevant category. News Flashes are promptly updated only when there's a crucial, real-time development. If a follow-up is necessary, we ensure a link back to the original flash for context. Readers should treat News Flashes as real-time alerts, understanding that the rapid pace of breaking events might lead to initial inaccuracies. While Your Content is committed to accuracy, the evolving nature of live news means details can change. Hence, it's advisable to await further confirmations before taking any action based on a news flash. Importantly, our news flashes are sourced directly from official channels like law enforcement or real-time police communications, not unverified tips.

News Flash on Your Content: What It Means

A news flash is a journalistic tool used to convey urgent and breaking events. The term itself underscores the urgency, suggesting that reporters are ready to "flash" or interrupt regular programming to bring you the latest. However, given the rapid nature of such news, details can evolve or change. It's always wise to approach news flashes as preliminary reports, awaiting further updates or confirmations for a complete picture.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS!

Escaped Killer Danelo Cavalcante: Survival Expert Had a Handwritten Map in His Cell

Authorities are increasingly concerned about their ability to swiftly recapture Danelo Cavalcante.

Shots Fired at Police in Dutchess County, Suspect Flees in Unmarked Police Vehicle

Hopewell Junction, NY — Authorities in Dutchess County are responding to reports of shots fired at police officers.
MURDERER OFF THE GRID!

ICE: Escaped Killer Danelo Souza Cavalcante Entered U.S. Illegally

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirms the Brazilian national’s illegal entry into the United States.
PRISON ROOF JUMPER!

Killer Danelo Cavalcante Had 2 Hour Head Start, Escaped from Jail’s Roof

New details reveal that Cavalcante had a two-hour head start before his absence was discovered, complicating the ongoing manhunt.

Have a story or news tip? Your Content PAYS for exclusives, photos or videos. Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.