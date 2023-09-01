Shots Fired at Police in Dutchess County, Suspect Flees in Unmarked Police Vehicle

Hopewell Junction, NY — Authorities in Dutchess County are responding to reports of shots fired at police officers, Your Content is learning.
The incident began sometime shortly after 12 p.m. today when the East Fishkill Police Department was responding to a burglary in progress. According to preliminary details from police dispatch communications, upon arrival, units were shot at and the suspect fled in a possible unmarked East Fishkill Police Department vehicle, potentially identified as Unit 3, a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The suspect possibly headed toward the Taconic State Parkway. Dispatch requested all police units to respond to their fixed operation points.
State Police located the abandoned vehicle at Route 301 and the Taconic State Parkway in Putnam County at around 1 p.m. today. New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is en route to the scene. Aviation units have also been deployed.
By 1:21 p.m. today, the suspect was spotted in the Fahnestock State Park Campground, located at 533 Hortontown Road in Hopewell Junction. Aviation and a New York State Police drone are currently on the scene. A positive K9 track has been identified in the woods.
This is a developing breaking news story. Further details will be released as they become available.
