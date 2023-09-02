Saturday, September 2, 2023
Manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante Intensifies as Doorbell Footage Links Him to Break-Ins

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

Kennett Square, PA—A significant development has emerged in the ongoing manhunt for escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante. According to a law enforcement source who spoke exclusively to Your Content, Ring doorbell footage obtained this morning links Cavalcante to the scenes of two recent home break-ins.

“This morning, we obtained Ring doorbell footage that shows Danelo Cavalcante in the vicinity of two homes that were broken into overnight. While the break-ins themselves weren’t captured, the footage places him at the scene. We’re using every tool at our disposal to locate and apprehend him,” said a law enforcement source who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.

Danelo Souza Cavalcante, 34, a citizen of Brazil, made his escape from the Chester County Prison on August 31. Convicted of first-degree murder and recently sentenced to life without parole, Cavalcante is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Multiple agencies, including local, state, and federal law enforcement, have been involved in the manhunt. “ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), from the ERO Philadelphia Field Office, are supporting local, state, and federal partners with the search for Souza Cavalcante,” said an ICE spokesperson.

The new evidence has heightened concerns among residents within a 6-mile radius of Chester County Prison. Schools and public areas remain on alert. The authorities continue to urge anyone with drones or security cameras to review their footage for any signs of Cavalcante, described as a 34-year-old Brazilian male, 5ft tall, weighing 120 lbs, with untamed black curly hair and brown eyes.

As the search intensifies, additional resources have been deployed, including a helicopter that landed at Chester County Prison earlier today to assist in the search. Despite these extensive efforts, law enforcement has yet to obtain solid leads to Cavalcante’s whereabouts but remains committed to exploring all avenues.

The public is urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities or sightings immediately to authorities.

