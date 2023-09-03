Sunday, September 3, 2023
NEWS FLASH

Fatal Aircraft Crash and Forest Fire in New Jersey

By Your Content Staff
HD Your Content Breaking News

Lacey Township, NJ — Authorities are responding to reports of a fatal aircraft crash and forest fire in Lacey Township, New Jersey, Your Content is learning.

The incident occurred on Lacey Road, sometime shortly after 1 a.m. today. Preliminary details from police dispatch communications indicate that emergency units are on the scene with an aircraft down and a large brush fire ignited as a result.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service (NJFFS) has confirmed their presence on the scene. As of the latest update, the fire has spread between 20 to 25 acres. One victim has been reported, declared dead on arrival by unit B-7.

The incident’s ramifications have not been limited to the immediate crash site. Multiple units are responding to the widespread forest fire, further caused by the plane crash. Emergency medical services and fire units have been requested, focusing on structural protection for surrounding areas.

Staging areas for emergency services have been established to manage the crisis. Emergency medical services are staged at Central Regional High School, while fire units are staging at the middle school in the area.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

News Flash on Your Content: What It Means

Information in this article is based on initial reports and is subject to change as more details emerge. While we strive for accuracy, breaking news situations evolve rapidly, and some details reported may later be updated or corrected. We recommend checking back or referring to official sources for the most up-to-date information. Your trust is paramount, and we commit to providing the most accurate coverage possible

