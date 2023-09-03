Fatal Aircraft Crash and Forest Fire in New Jersey

Lacey Township, NJ — Authorities are responding to reports of a fatal aircraft crash and forest fire in Lacey Township, New Jersey, Your Content is learning.

The incident occurred on Lacey Road, sometime shortly after 1 a.m. today. Preliminary details from police dispatch communications indicate that emergency units are on the scene with an aircraft down and a large brush fire ignited as a result.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service (NJFFS) has confirmed their presence on the scene. As of the latest update, the fire has spread between 20 to 25 acres. One victim has been reported, declared dead on arrival by unit B-7.

The incident’s ramifications have not been limited to the immediate crash site. Multiple units are responding to the widespread forest fire, further caused by the plane crash. Emergency medical services and fire units have been requested, focusing on structural protection for surrounding areas.

Staging areas for emergency services have been established to manage the crisis. Emergency medical services are staged at Central Regional High School, while fire units are staging at the middle school in the area.

