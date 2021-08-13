Region Banned
The following regions are temporarily blacklisted from accessing Your Content: Russian Federation, Zambia, North Korea, and Saudi Arabia.
In response to ongoing cybersecurity threats targeting the United States, this region has been temporarily blacklisted from accessing networks owned or operated by Original Media Group Corporation.
RUSSIA: The National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) have released Joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA): Russian GRU Conducting Global Brute Force Campaign to Compromise Enterprise and Cloud Environments.