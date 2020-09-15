Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Old Man, 80, Takes Gun and SHOOTS, Kills Younger Elderly Neighbor, 68, Over Dog Complaint
By Eric Norton
NATIONAL NEWS
By Eric Norton
A 68-year-old woman was shot to death in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood Monday by an enraged 80-year-old bat who was arguing with another elder, Your Content has learned.

According to ABC 5, the gunfire erupted after she tried to break up an argument her 80-year-old neighbor was having with another neighbor about their dogs.

The woman has been identified as Barbara Rogers, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident happened in the 9300 block of Gorman Avenue at around 5:20 p.m.

Police said that a preliminary investigation indicates that the 80-year-old man was arguing with another neighbor in his yard about their dogs when the woman tried to intervene. The 80-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun, shot her multiple times and then walked back inside his home.

Police said the woman and the suspect are also neighbors.

Authorities later arrested the man without incident. The man’s name and charges have not been released.

