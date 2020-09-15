Pa. Judge Throws Book at THIRTEEN Antifa Rioters, $1 MILLION Bail EACH for Lancaster Riot

Thirteen people who are accused of committing crimes while participating in a civil disturbance in Lancaster on Sunday night sat behind bars Tuesday, and Your Content has learned bail for seven of them is set at $1 million.

The eight for whom charging documents have been made public are accused of being instigators during demonstrations over the fatal police shooting of an armed man.

Your Content readers were first to know when dozens of Pennsylvania State Troopers were deployed to Lancaster where rioters gathered after officers shot a knife-wielding maniac.

Authorities said the protests degenerated into rioting that damaged Lancaster’s police headquarters and set off an arson fire that blocked a downtown intersection, WFMZ reports.

Check out their must-see mugshots — obtained by Your Content for our readers to enjoy.

Barry Jones of the 700 blk. Chesterbrook Dr. York, PA was Charged with: Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot (F3), Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3) and Defiant Trespass (M3). Additional counts of Criminal Conspiracy for all charges is included on the complaint. Jones was held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

28-year-old Dylan Davis of the 300 blk. Washington Ave. Ephrata, PA is charged with: Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot (F3), Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3) and Defiant Trespass (M3). Additional counts of Criminal Conspiracy for all charges is included on the complaint.

43-year-old Frank Gaston, a homeless man from Ephrata, PA was charged with: Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot (F3), Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3) and Defiant Trespass (M3). Additional counts of Criminal Conspiracy for all charges is included on the complaint.

24-year-old Jamal Shariff Newman, a homeless Lancaster native, was charged with Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot (F3), Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3) and Loitering and Prowling at Night (M3). Additional counts of Criminal Conspiracy for all charges is included on the complaint. Newman was on probation at the time of his arrest and a detainer will lodged against him. Newman was armed with a handgun during the riot but it was carried/displayed in a lawfully prescribed manner. No charges have been filed in relation to the handgun. Newman was held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

32-year-old Jessica Marie Lopez of the 400 blk. E. Marion St. Lancaster, PA was charged with: Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot (F3), Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3) and Defiant Trespass (M3). Additional counts of Criminal Conspiracy for all charges is included on the complaint.

20-year-old Kathryn Patterson of the 100 blk. Academy Dr. Mercersburg, PA was charged with: Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot (F3), Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3) and Defiant Trespass (M3). Additional counts of Criminal Conspiracy for all charges is included on the complaint. Patterson was held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

29-year-old Lee Alexander Wise of the 100 blk. Lynwood Ct. Camp Hill, PA was charged with: Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot (F3), Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3) and Defiant Trespass (M3). Additional counts of Criminal Conspiracy for all charges is included on the complaint.

31-year-old Matthew Modderman of the 100 blk. N. Prince St. Lancaster, PA was charged with: Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot (F3), Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3) and Defiant Trespass (M3). Modderman was held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. Additional counts of Criminal Conspiracy for all charges is included on the complaint.

21-year-old Seth Gardner, a homeless Philadelphia rioter, was charged with: Propulsion of Missles into Occupied Vehicle or onto Roadway (M1). Gardner was observed throwing rocks at the Polcie station and at a marked Police vehicle that exited the station. Gardner was also charged with Public Drunkeness (S). Gardner was held for arraignment and committed to LCP in lieu of $100,000 bail. All persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

28-year-old T-Jay Fry of the 900 blk. E. Walnut St. Lancaster, PA was charged with: Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot (F3), Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3) and Defiant Trespass (M3). Additional counts of Criminal Conspiracy for all charges is included on the complaint.

18-year-old Talia Gessner of the 2600 blk. Woodmont Dr. York, PA was charged with: Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot (F3), Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3) and Defiant Trespass (M3). Additional counts of Criminal Conspiracy for all charges is included on the complaint.Gessner was held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

20-year-old Taylor Enterline of the 1st blk. N. Laurel St. Manheim, PA was charged with: Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot (F3), Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3) and Defiant Trespass (M3). Additional counts of Criminal Conspiracy for all charges is included on the complaint. Enterline was held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

31-year-old Timothy Garcia of the 500 blk. Woodward St. Lancaster, PA was charged with: Criminal Mischief (M3) for damaging lights outside of US Post Office on W. Chestnut St., Reckless Burning (F3) for setting fire to piece of cardboard against a tree in an attempt to set the tree on fire and Possession of Cocaine (M) (self explanatory) Garcia was held for arraignment and committed to LCP in lieu of $100,000 bail.

23-year-old Yoshua Dwayne Montague of the 200 blk. Friendship Ave. York, PA was charged with: Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License (F3), Charged with: Arson (F1), Institutional Vandalism (F3), Riot (F3), Failure to Disperse (M2), Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages (M3), Disorderly Conduct (M3) and Defiant Trespass (M3). Additional counts of Criminal Conspiracy for all charges is included on the complaint. Montague was held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

Additional Reporting By: Hong Xie and Nik Hatziefstathiou from Your Content’s Mid-Atlantic Bureau and CRIMEWATCH contributed to this report.

