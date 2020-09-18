Friday, September 18, 2020
Friday, September 18, 2020
President Trump’s FULL and UNCENSORED Statement On the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Suburban Philly Town in Delco to Target and IMPOUND Trump Signs on 9/11
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald J. Trump issued the following statement shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, and Your Content has obtained the full, uncensored version.

“Today, our Nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg served more than 27 years as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States—notably just the second woman to be appointed to the Court. She was a loving wife to her late husband, Martin, and a dedicated mother to her two children,” President Trump said.

“Renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one’s colleagues or different points of view. Her opinions, including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled, have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds.

“A fighter to the end, Justice Ginsburg battled cancer, and other very long odds, throughout her remarkable life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ginsburg family and their loved ones during this difficult time. May her memory be a great and magnificent blessing to the world.”

