Dunkin’ Donuts Apologizes to Cops, Says Anti-Cop Coffee Chick Has Been Removed for GOOD

Just one hour after an explosive article was published on Your Content outing an anti-police Antifa-gal, Dunkin’ Donuts has worked with the franchise owner to rid the girl from the premises.

What’s more, the store will purchase brand new face masks with NO graphics to immediately supply staff with.

“Dunkin’ and all of our franchisees share the goal of creating a welcoming environment in all Dunkin’ restaurants and treating every guest with dignity and respect,” Dunkin’ Donuts said in an e-mail.

“The face covering worn by a franchise employee in Meadville, Pennsylvania violates brand standards, which requires restaurant employees to adhere to a dress code that does not permit any graphics, images or language, that violates our standards.”

As Your Content readers know, anti-police groupies at a Pennsylvania Dunkin’ publicly displayed their hatred towards police officers by wearing masks that have a slang term that translates to ‘all police are bastards.’

“The franchisee, who independently owns and operates the restaurant, informs us that the individual who wore the inappropriate facemask is no longer employed with his organization, and he has apologized directly to guests for the offense this has caused.

“The franchise owner will reinforce the dress code and issue new masks to all of his employees to make it easier to follow the policy.

“Dunkin’ has a great appreciation for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.

“We want Dunkin’ restaurants to serve as a welcoming place for everyone who visits and we share a commitment with our franchisees to provide a positive experience.”