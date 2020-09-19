Saturday, September 19, 2020
Saturday, September 19, 2020
News Tip?

Dunkin’ Donuts Apologizes to Cops, Says Anti-Cop Coffee Chick Has Been Removed for GOOD
D

By Your Content Staff
Modified
ANTIFA
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Just one hour after an explosive article was published on Your Content outing an anti-police Antifa-gal, Dunkin’ Donuts has worked with the franchise owner to rid the girl from the premises.

What’s more, the store will purchase brand new face masks with NO graphics to immediately supply staff with.

- Advertisement -

“Dunkin’ and all of our franchisees share the goal of creating a welcoming environment in all Dunkin’ restaurants and treating every guest with dignity and respect,” Dunkin’ Donuts said in an e-mail.

“The face covering worn by a franchise employee in Meadville, Pennsylvania violates brand standards, which requires restaurant employees to adhere to a dress code that does not permit any graphics, images or language, that violates our standards.”

As Your Content readers know, anti-police groupies at a Pennsylvania Dunkin’ publicly displayed their hatred towards police officers by wearing masks that have a slang term that translates to ‘all police are bastards.’

- Advertisement -

“The franchisee, who independently owns and operates the restaurant, informs us that the individual who wore the inappropriate facemask is no longer employed with his organization, and he has apologized directly to guests for the offense this has caused.

“The franchise owner will reinforce the dress code and issue new masks to all of his employees to make it easier to follow the policy.

“Dunkin’ has a great appreciation for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.

“We want Dunkin’ restaurants to serve as a welcoming place for everyone who visits and we share a commitment with our franchisees to provide a positive experience.”

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
SEATTLE

Seattle ‘Slime-Ball’ Escaped Justice After 34 Arrest and Releases Finally Found Dead in Tank Full of Bleach

Your Content Staff - 0
The miscreant appears to have accidentally killed himself while attempting to evade police by drowning in bleach.
Read more

FBI and Secret Service Say Package Addressed to President Trump Contained POISON

TRUMP Your Content Staff - 0
A package addressed to President Trump containing the poison ricin was intercepted by law enforcement, Your Content has learned.

Russia Claims Ownership of Planet VENUS in Unexpected Announcement

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Russia has claimed ownership of Venus amid the coronavirus pandemic, Your Content can confirm.

Florida Parents BOOZE, Smoke ‘Cigar Sized Joints’ and Walk Naked During LIVE Zoom Classes

WAIT, WHAT? Your Content Staff - 0
Parents in Florida have dropped their standards and turned to booze, weed, and slouching around the home baked and naked.

President Trump Eyes Up Notre Dame Alum Hon. Amy Coney Barrett to Replace Justice Ginsberg

Exclusive Your Content Staff - 0
Despite desperate calls by Democrats to stall the replacement of our beloved Justice Ruth Gader Ginsburg.

All Cop Are BASTARDS, According to Meadville Dunkin’ Donuts Who Allows Anti-Police Facemasks for Staff

ANTIFA Your Content Staff - 0
Dunkin’ Donuts has allowed anti-police groupies to publicly show their hatred towards police officers at work.

While Many Politicians Focus on Holding Off on Justice Ginsburg Replacement, President Trump Signs Proclamation in Her Honor

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump has signed a proclamation in memory of beloved Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Former President Obama ALSO Calls On Holding Off On Beloved Justice Ginsberg Replacement

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Former President Barack Obama said even with cancer, Ginsburg was a fighter until the end. But we cannot replace her right now.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.