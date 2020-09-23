Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
News Tip?

FBI Investigating After Garage Set On Fire Over President Trump Flags, Federal Agents Responding
F

By Your Content Staff
Modified
Featured
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Federal agents are swarming a Minneapolis neighborhood after an arsonist set fire to a number of cars and a garage that showcased Trump flags, Your Content can exclusively confirm.

“When you target someone based on their political affiliations you should rest assure that the FBI will respond, locate, charge and detain you for federal offenses,” an agent on the scene told Your Content. “This is no longer a local investigation. This is now a federal arson case.”

- Advertisement -

“We will find those responsible within 72 hours.”

Homeowners in suburban Minneapolis say their vehicles and garage were set on fire because they had Trump flags.

The home occupants had a fairly large Trump 2020 sign that was destroyed and…fresh spray paint on the garage before it burned down. The spray paint included ‘Biden 2020,’ ‘BLM,’ and capital letter ‘A’ w/ a circle around it,” the Brooklyn Center Police Department said in a press release.

- Advertisement -

Developing now… More details to follow.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
Featured

Cops Indicted for Breonna Taylor’s Death in Kentucky, Arrest Warrants Issued

Your Content Staff - 0
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday afternoon the decision to charge one officer thus far in the deadly shooting of Breonna...
Read more

360 DEAD Whales Recovered After Being Stranded in Remote Australian Harbour

WORLD NEWS Your Content Staff - 0
Rescuers said Wednesday that 380 pilot whales that became stranded in a remote southern Australian harbour.

Prisoners from THREE Pa. State Prisons Busted by AG Shapiro for Getting COVID UNEMPLOYMENT

Shapiro's Scoop Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
Pennsylvania prisoners have made off with unemployment while lounging behind bars, and sources tell Your Content AG Shapiro has arrested 20 of them.

Video: Man Who Claimed to Be Jesus for 3 Decades Arrested by Russia for ‘Psychological Abuse’ Over Preaching

WORLD NEWS Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Ruthless Russian authorities conducted a special operation to have a man who is said to be Jesus arrested.

Air Force Two Carrying VP Pence Makes Emergency Landing in Manchester After Bird Strike

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Vice President Mike Pence's plane has returned to the airport in Manchester.

New York City’s Most Wild ‘Karen’ Arrested for Hurling Glass Bottle At Random Black Jogger

KAREN SPOTTING Your Content Staff - 0
he woman who hurled a bottle and spouted a racial epithet at a Queens jogger last week was arrested.

President Trump CONFIRMS Your Content’s Previous Report on SCOTUS Pick Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Featured Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
President Trump on Monday met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett to discuss filling the position of RBG.

Chinese Spy Caught Working for NYPD, Arrested and Charged

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
NYPD officer Baimadajie Angwang has been arrested for acting as an agent of China.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.