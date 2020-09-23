FBI Investigating After Garage Set On Fire Over President Trump Flags, Federal Agents Responding

Federal agents are swarming a Minneapolis neighborhood after an arsonist set fire to a number of cars and a garage that showcased Trump flags, Your Content can exclusively confirm.

“When you target someone based on their political affiliations you should rest assure that the FBI will respond, locate, charge and detain you for federal offenses,” an agent on the scene told Your Content. “This is no longer a local investigation. This is now a federal arson case.”

“We will find those responsible within 72 hours.”

Homeowners in suburban Minneapolis say their vehicles and garage were set on fire because they had Trump flags.

The home occupants had a fairly large Trump 2020 sign that was destroyed and…fresh spray paint on the garage before it burned down. The spray paint included ‘Biden 2020,’ ‘BLM,’ and capital letter ‘A’ w/ a circle around it,” the Brooklyn Center Police Department said in a press release.

Developing now… More details to follow.