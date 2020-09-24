Thursday, September 24, 2020
AG Shapiro Catches Flock of Jail Birds and Their Criminal Pals on the Outside Claiming Unemployment


By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
AG Josh Shapiro has captured an entire flock of jailbirds who fraudulently claimed unemployment benefits while serving time for their crimes.

AG Shapiro Catches Flock of Jail Birds and Their Criminal Pals on the Outside Claiming Unemployment
By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content


Attorney General Josh Shapiro has captured an entire flock of jailbirds who fraudulently claimed unemployment benefits while serving time for their crimes at several state prisons, and Your Content has obtained photographs for our readers to review.

What’s more, AG Shapiro confirms there are more arrests to come, and sources note there is no rush as many of ‘these people aren’t going anywhere.’

“Some are book smart and some are street smart; these guys don’t fall under any of those categories,” an individual close to the situation told Your Content.

“Prisons monitor when an inmate receives any odd income whatsoever, let alone ‘unemployment.'”

The source noted several of the prisoners were also being paid for their jailhouse gigs, making many newfound enemies after their short-lived lavish lifestyle.

Your Content readers were first to learn that AG Shapiro cracked down on the frauds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“After announcing our first round of arrests in these COVID unemployment scams, I promised that there were more to come,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “Today, 20 more individuals have been charged with illegally taking benefits away from hard-working Pennsylvanians who are struggling during this crisis. These arrests are not the end of our investigation, and I’ll continue working with my colleagues at the federal level to track down those heading these schemes, along with those who are willfully participating and breaking the law.”

Derek L. Young: Inmate at SCI Benner from Watsontown, PA, Northumberland County. Young provided his name, DOB, mailing address, and SSN to Neff Zonge to have Adele Moore file for PUA for him. Young received $9930.00 in UC payments.

Andrew Simms: Was never paid, but did provide his personal identifying information to a non-incarcerated individual to have them complete a PUA application on his behalf.

Joseph E. Klecha: Inmate at SCI Benner from Montrose, PA, Susquehanna County. Klecha provided his name, DOB, mailing address, and SSN to Neff Zonge to have Adele Moore file for PUA for him. Klecha received $12,315.00 in UC payments.

Dexter Pitts a/k/a Kevin Perry: Received $3,150.00 worth of PUA paid out after he provided his personal identifying information to a non-incarcerated individual.

Ronald E. Baker: Inmate at SCI Benner from Glen Rock, PA, York County. Baker provided his name, DOB, mailing address, and SSN to Neff Zonge to have Adele Moore file for PUA for him. Baker received $13,110.00 in UC payments.

James M. Leidig: Inmate at SCI Benner from Chambersburg, PA, Franklin County. Leidig provided his name, DOB, mailing address, and SSN to Neff Zonge to have Adele Moore file for PUA for him. Leidig received $22,245.00 in UC payments.

Markal Munford: Inmate at SCI Mahanoy, Frackville, PA, Schuylkill County. Munford provided the names, dates of birth, and social security numbers for other inmates through prison communications to his girlfriend, Danfora, starting at the end of May 2020. They frequently discussed the scheme during their telephone calls. Danfora kept the funds to spend on herself and three children. Between Danfora and Munford, they are responsible for at least 13 fraudulent filings, which total $78,994.

James E. Sullivan: Inmate at SCI Benner from Hawley, PA, Wayne County. Sullivan provided his name, DOB, mailing address, and SSN to Neff Zonge to have Adele Moore file for PUA for him. Sullivan received $9930.00 in UC payments.

Leroy Barnes: Was never paid, but did provide his personal identifying information to a non-incarcerated individual to have them complete a PUA application on his behalf.

Michael C. Lyter: Inmate at SCI Benner from Harrisburg, Dauphin County. Wife now lives in Perry County. Lyter provided his name, DOB, mailing address, and SSN to Neff Zonge to have Adele Moore file for PUA for him. Lyter received $12,315.00 in UC payments.

Jermaine Plumer: Received $18,264.00 worth of PUA paid out after he provided personal identifying information to non-incarcerated individuals.

Rafael Rodriguez: Received $22,109.00 worth of PUA paid out after he provided personal identifying information to non-incarcerated individuals.

Todd A. Butler: Inmate at SCI Benner from Columbiana, Ohio. Todd Butler provided his name, DOB, and SSN to Neff Zonge to have Adele Moore file for PUA for him. Butler received $9930.00 in UC payments.

Dwayne Washington: Received $3,510.00 worth of PUA paid out after he provided personal identifying information to a non-incarcerated individual.

Jacob P. Snook: Inmate at SCI Benner, From Bellefonte, Centre County. Snook was the first of the SCI Benner inmates to successfully commit PUA fraud. Snook received $10,125.00 in UC payments.

