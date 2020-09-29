Biden Told to ‘Better Hold That COVID Cough’ After Nearly COUGHING on Pres. Trump

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
VP Joe Biden hacked up a cough as President Donald Trump kicked off the first debate of the election, Your Content has learned.
“Biden with that COVID cough early on.” one viewer tweeted.
“Did Joe Biden just cough?! He probably has Covid.” a second woman said.
“Biden better hold that covid cough.” tweeted Robinson.
“Biden just sprayed that n**** w a covid cough lol im dead,” said Geo.
