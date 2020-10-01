Sammi Cimarelli from Netflix’s The Circle has been nominated for a People’s Choice Award, Your Content can confirm.

The Delco native made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

“IM NOMINATED FOR A PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD” tweeted Sammi.

“i’m shaking, i wanna cry” she added.

While the star revealed that she’s originally from Delco, PA she made it clear that her heart is with Miami.

On the show she reveals that she went to college in PA, obtaining a degree in Psychology and Criminology, but her move to Miami also came with very big goals in mind: to live her best life and go to graduate school.

Just like the rest of us hustlers, she works just as hard as she plays, and revealed in one of her Youtube videos that she’s always busy doing homework to achieve her dreams.

According to her statements on the show, she moved to the Sunshine State just 2 years ago, but she is the personification of the big MIA.

Voting for the awards show — airing Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9/8c on E! — begins today, Oct. 1 and ends on Friday, Oct. 23 via pca.eonline.com (where you can also view the full list of non-TV nominations) and Twitter.

As previously announced, actress/singer/producer Jennifer Lopez will receive the People’s Icon of 2020 award.

THE SHOW OF 2020

Grey’s Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Masked Singer

The Last Dance

This Is Us

Tiger King

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

Dead to Me

grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt’s Creek

The Good Place

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Below Deck Mediterranean

Queer Eye

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

American Idol

America’s Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Samantha Diaz (Just Sam), American Idol

Madison Prewett, The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski, The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle

THE REALITY STAR OF 2020

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Darcey & Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

Cheer

Love Is Blind

Never Have I Ever

Normal People

Outer Banks

Ozark

Schitt’s Creek

Tiger King

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

Wynonna Earp

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy