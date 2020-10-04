COVID-19 ‘Outbreak’ Reported at Martin’s Run in Delaware County

Medical personnel are responding to Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line in Marple Township for reports of a ‘COVID-19 outbreak at this location,’ Your Content has learned.

According to Delco Dispatch, medics were called to the 100 block of Halcyon Drive just before 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

As Your Content readers know, the Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., October 4, there were 2,251 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over two days, bringing the statewide total to 163,535.

A technical issue that is now resolved caused the delay in Saturday’s reporting and the need to report a two-day total today. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Developing now… Details to follow.

