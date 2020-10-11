Delaware County FORCES People Sentenced to Community Service to Campaign for Biden

If you’re on probation serving hours of community service hours in Delaware County you must campaign for Joe Biden and go door-to-door handing out literature as others are tasked to place signage in grassy areas, Your Content can exclusively report.

The community service members are handed a stack of literature showcasing presidential democratic hopeful Joe Biden, Brian Kirkland for State Representative and John Kane for State Senate.

Residents questioned the delivery method of literature left in their mailboxes—and other claim they witnessed individuals sentenced to community service placing Biden signage across the county.

Federal law prohibits any individual from placing in stamped flyers in any mailbox.

The law states that any person who knowingly deposits “mailable matter” without postage in an established letter box shall be subject to a fine up to $5000.

According to a well-placed individual serving their final few hours of community service—those tasked with campaign work are able to leave a bit earlier.

What’s more, they can remove the vest to avoid bringing attention towards the group.

However, failure to comply could result in a violation of probation for some and penalty hours for others, the source noted.