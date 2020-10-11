Sunday, October 11, 2020
Sunday, October 11, 2020
News Tip?

Delaware County FORCES People Sentenced to Community Service to Campaign for Biden
D

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified
DELCO
By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

If you’re on probation serving hours of community service hours in Delaware County you must campaign for Joe Biden and go door-to-door handing out literature as others are tasked to place signage in grassy areas, Your Content can exclusively report.

The community service members are handed a stack of literature showcasing presidential democratic hopeful Joe Biden, Brian Kirkland for State Representative and John Kane for State Senate.

- Advertisement -

Residents questioned the delivery method of literature left in their mailboxes—and other claim they witnessed individuals sentenced to community service placing Biden signage across the county.

Federal law prohibits any individual from placing in stamped flyers in any mailbox.

The law states that any person who knowingly deposits “mailable matter” without postage in an established letter box shall be subject to a fine up to $5000.

- Advertisement -

According to a well-placed individual serving their final few hours of community service—those tasked with campaign work are able to leave a bit earlier.

What’s more, they can remove the vest to avoid bringing attention towards the group.

However, failure to comply could result in a violation of probation for some and penalty hours for others, the source noted.

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
KAREN SPOTTING

Karen Calls Security for Man Who REFUSED to Waterboard Himself by Drinking Water with His Face Mask

Hong Xie - 0
Karen has made her D.C. debut Saturday at the Marriott Hotel after she noticed a man taking a sip of water without his face mask on.
Read more

‘Security’ Hired by News Network Shoots Man DEAD, Charged with First Degree Murder

National Headlines Your Content Staff - 0
The hired security guard accused of shooting a protester dead has been identified as a news network contractor.

Fire Crews Responding to Reports of Possible Fire at Gentiles Office Building

DELCO Your Content Staff - 0
Authorities are swarming Gentiles Office Building in Newtown Township for reports of a fire.

Residents in Delco Locate ‘Secure Ballot Box’ HIDDEN Behind Thorn Bushes, Lone Ballot Collector Hired

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
What’s more, the money clenching county recruited a lone man to empty the ‘secure’ boxes after the election.

Marple Girl MURDERED in Philly by Manic with AK-47, Cops Kill Gunman

PHILLY Your Content Staff - 0
A Marple girl is dead and a second person is injured after police say a maniac armed with an AK-47 attempted to carjack her.

Yelp to HELP Antifa Rioters by Placing Badge on ‘All Places Accused of Racism’

ANTIFA Your Content Staff - 0
Yelp has announced that they will place a red notice on establishments accused of being ‘racist.’

President Trump Delivers on Promise to Help Panama Combat COVID, Drops Off 50 Ventilators

CORONAVIRUS Your Content Staff - 0
Panama is praising President Donald Trump for following through on a promise to deliver ventilators.

Bill Cosby to Go Before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Dec. 1, YouTube to Stream Live

Featured Your Content Staff - 0
Comic icon Bill Cosby is set to appear before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Dec. 1.

Stay Informed & Get Your Content, Daily.

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Your Content is a 501(c)(3) non-profit national American media organization of artists and journalists headquartered in Pennsylvania.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.