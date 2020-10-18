Borat Finds Voter Who Reveals ‘The Democrat IS More Dangerous Than Coronavirus’

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Borat has returned to America in effort to quarantine from the deadly coronavirus only to find out the ‘Democrat is more dangerous than the virus,’ Your Content has learned.
“Where is everybody?” Borat asks.
“They’re wanting everyone to quarantine so they don’t spread this virus,” a man replies.
“Could I stay in your home?” asks Borat. “I hope quarantine never ends.”
Borat is seen slapping pots and pans on walls as he tries to zero in on the coronavirus.
“What is more dangerous—the virus or the democrats?” he asks.
“The democrats,” one man replies.
“Democrats.” adds a second man.
