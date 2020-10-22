Biden Scolds Trump for Being Friends with Kim Jong-un the ‘THUG’ and Says Hitler Was Friendly Before Invasion

Former VP Joe Biden said Chinese President Xi is a ‘thug’ who resides overseas, Your Content has learned. What’s more, Biden claimed the U.S. ‘had a good relationship’ with Hitler before the ‘invasion.’

“They are thugs—guys like North Korea … and President Xi” said Biden, listing a slew of world leaders.

“When I met with Barack Obama we sat at the White House—he said the biggest problem we have is with North Korea. He indicated we would be in a war with North Korea. But I have a different kind of relationship—we have a very great relationship. There’s no war. Instead of being in a war, we have a good relationship.”

“We had a good relationship with Hitler before he invaded Europe—c’mon!” Biden said. “He’s friends with that thug Kim—he’s a thug!”

President Trump said Biden’s ‘family are like a vaccine cleaner’ when referring to money exchanges with the Chinese overseas.

Both Trump and Biden took coronavirus tests Thursday before meeting onstage between plexiglass barriers.

Trump left the White House with first lady Melania Trump shortly after midday for the flight to Nashville, TN, for the debate. It was the first time she has been seen since being diagnosed with coroanvirus after the first debate.

On Air Force One he tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. ‘We tested him on the way here and he tested negative,’ Meadows told reporters.

Earlier, the Biden campaign said he, too, tested negative for COVID-19.

It is the final debate of the election – the previous one got scratched after Trump refused to take part in a ‘virtual’ format after getting the coronavirus – and represents an opportunity with dwindling time for the president to try to reset the race.

Your Content readers were among the first to know that President Trump will be bringing a former partner of Hunter Biden to the presidential debate Wednesday night.

“He accepted the invitation—now the question is: Will he be permitted in with the campaign?” an insider traveling with President Trump said.

“We are pretty certain he will get in. But you never know.”

The special guest—Tony Bobulinski—is a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he explained “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.” He said he was brought on as CEO by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar.

“I have heard Joe Biden say he never conducted business with Hunter, that is false,” Bobulinski said at an earlier press briefing.

After the presser, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates responded to the allegations by pointing out the former vice president released his tax returns, which show “there is no indication he ever got any money from anybody in these business deals.”