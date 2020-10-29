Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Daughter, 25, Has Affair with an Officer Assigned to His State Trooper Detail

A New York state trooper assigned to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s security detail got hot and heavy with one of New York’s first daughters — and was soon transferred to a post near the Canadian border, Your Content has learned.

The bombshell surfaced on the New York Post—who reports Trooper Dane Pfeiffer, 35, met Cara Kennedy-Cuomo, 25, through his job as one of her dad’s bodyguards.

- Advertisement -

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -