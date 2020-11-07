Saturday, November 7, 2020
Saturday, November 7, 2020
News Tip?
ANTIFAFeatured

Four Seasons Hotel Hurries to Stop Antifa Who Confused Them for the Parking Lot of Trump’s Presser, Dildo Shop Owner Speaks Out

Your Content Staff
By Your Content Staff

Click the map to create your own at 270toWin.com
- Advertisement -

The Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia quickly clarified that a press conference with President Donald Trump’s administration was not occurring in their hotel—but in a parking lot also called ‘Four Seasons’ in effort to derail Antifa dead in their tracks, Your Content has learned.

“To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.” the five-star hotel tweeted.

“It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel.”

The tweet garnered over 18,000 retweets within the hour it went live.

Prior to the hotel’s clarification, the president tweeted he had scheduled a ‘big’ news conference in the city.

“Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am!” tweeted President Trump.

A photojournalist who wasn’t able to gain entry to the press conference, met with a nearby sex shop owner who was outraged that people had taken up space in his parking lot to attend the conference.

📸: Defector Media via twitter.com/dhm

“Since I couldn’t get in to the Trump press conference, I went to Fantasy Island next door.” the photojournalist said.

“Zarif Jacob, an ex-architect, could not fathom why the presser was near his shop—or even happening. ‘He lost. He knows he lost.’ Also, people were taking up the spaces in his parking lot.”

The man is said to own ‘the dildo store’ nearby the president’s attorney’s office.

📸: Defector Media via twitter.com/dhm

“The man who runs the dildo store next to the president’s lawyer’s parking lot press conference has spoken.” tweeted another user. “[A] historic moment.”

- Advertisement -
USA
10,166,227
confirmed cases
Updated on November 7, 2020 5:54 pm
united states
243,186
deaths
Updated on November 7, 2020 5:54 pm
united states
3,489,065
active
Updated on November 7, 2020 5:54 pm
united states
6,433,976
recovered
Updated on November 7, 2020 5:54 pm
World
50,122,032
confirmed cases
Updated on November 7, 2020 5:54 pm
world
1,255,351
deaths
Updated on November 7, 2020 5:54 pm
world
13,840,496
active
Updated on November 7, 2020 5:54 pm
world
35,026,185
recovered
Updated on November 7, 2020 5:54 pm
10,018FansLike
1,166FollowersFollow
1,187FollowersFollow
331SubscribersSubscribe

Related Articles

Featured

Federal Judge Sets Bail at $750,000 for Two Virginia Men Who Plotted Ballot Attack in Philly

Your Content Staff - 0
Bail has been set at $750,000 each for two Virginia men who were armed with loaded handguns at the Philly ballot count.
Read more
Featured

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls on Americans to ‘Archive’ Trump Supporters for Future Harassment

Your Content Staff - 0
Politicians have called on their following to archive the name and information of ‘Trump sycophants.’
Read more
Campaign 2020

Joe Biden Wins Nevada

Your Content Staff - 0
Your Election. Your Content. The latest news and polling information on Election 2020 featuring former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.