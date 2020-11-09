Monday, November 9, 2020
President Trump Announces Termination of Defense Secretary Mark Esper
President Trump Announces Termination of Defense Secretary Mark Esper

By Your Content Staff
Mark Esper has been terminated from his position, Your Content is learning.

He has been replaced with Christopher Miller, counterterrorism head.

“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately..” tweeted President Trump.

“…Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.”

Developing now… Details to follow.

