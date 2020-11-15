Sunday, November 15, 2020
Sunday, November 15, 2020
Trump Will NOT Concede to Joe Biden, Says ‘Bum’ Software Glitch FUMBLED Election

By Your Content Staff
President Donald Trump firmly declared he won’t concede to Joe Biden due to ‘bum’ grade software that helped boot him from office, Your Content has learned.

“All of the mechanical “glitches” that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes.” Trump tweeted. “They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke!

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” the president continued.

President Trump vehemently denied conceding, tweeting: “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

