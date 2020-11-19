Thursday, November 19, 2020
Millions STUNNED After Biden Already Begins Blaming President Trump for Any Post-Inauguration COVID Situations

By Your Content Staff
President-elect Joe Biden has already blamed President Donald Trump for apparent future financial failures due to the coronavirus, Your Content has learned.

The president-elect made it clear that he was being kept from information that would be vital to taking over the presidency early next year, according to NPR.

“More people may die if we don’t coordinate,” Biden said on plans for vaccine distribution,” Biden declared.

“They say they have this Warp Speed program,” he continued, referring to the Trump administration’s vaccine development and delivery program, Operation Warp Speed. “If we have to wait until Jan. 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind.”

