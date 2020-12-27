Sunday, December 27, 2020
President Trump Says He Has Not Seen VP Mike Pence: 'I Miss Him; He Did Not Test Positive’
President Trump to Attend Inauguration of His Excellency Roch Marc Christian Kaborè

By Your Content Staff
Modified

President Donald J. Trump today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of Burkina Faso, on Monday, December 28, 2020, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The Honorable Dr. J. Peter Pham, Ph.D., United States Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa, will lead the delegation.

Member of the Presidential Delegation:
The Honorable Sandra E. Clark, United States Ambassador to Burkina Faso

