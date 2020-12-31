Casey Anthony, most hated mom in U.S., to become certified private investigator at midnight

Thursday, December 31, 2020
Casey Anthony to Become Certified Private Detective in Florida Jan. 1, 2021
By Jonathan Lee Riches
The most hated mom in America will be a certified private detective in the state of Florida at 12:01 a.m. Fri. Jan 1, 2021, Your Content has learned.

State records reveal that Casey Anthony has filed documents to start a private investigation firm in South Florida.

Anthony, who was acquitted in 2008 of the murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee after a highly publicized trial, filed the paperwork with the Florida Division of Corporations in mid-December.

The limited liability company, Case Research & Consulting Services, has an effective date of Jan. 1, according to state records. The address listed for the company belongs to Patrick McKenna, reports 10 Tampa Bay, who was first to break the story.

Your Content exclusively reported on Dec. 14 that Anthony—dubbed the most hated mom in America—tested positive for the coronavirus after bar hopping in West Palm Beach the past two weekends.

The twice-divorced PI was lead investigator on Anthony’s defense team and is even more famous for unearthing the racist police tape that wrecked the prosecution of OJ Simpson.

His resume boasts other well-known clients including Yoko Ono, the IRA, philanthropist-turned killer John E. du Pont and Gary Giordano, the last person to see missing Robyn Gardner alive in Aruba.

McKenna has never commented on the nature of their relationship with Anthony but documents list his $1.25 million, two-bed home as the headquarters of Case Research & Consulting Services.

Anthony is registered as the business’s sole agent and the venture is set to start trading on January 1, according to the papers filed with the Florida Division of Corporations on December 14.

The monster mom was seen at multiple anti-Trump rallies—including one incident in Palm Beach where an outraged Anthony marched on Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach in Feb. 2017 to make a showing of dismay with the new president’s actions.

Anthony was charged with first-degree murder for the 2008 disappearance of Caylee, who was missing for 31 days before Anthony’s mother, Cindy, reported her missing. After a massive search for the missing toddler, the girl’s remains were found in a wooded lot less than one-third of a mile from the Anthony family home.

