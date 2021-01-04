Monday, January 4, 2021
Monday, January 4, 2021
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
President Trump reveals Hillary Clinton is ‘most unhappy’ person in U.S. after they didn’t rig her election

Hillary Clinton ‘is the most unhappy person right now anywhere in the United States’ after Democrats didn’t rig her election, President Donald Trump revealed Monday, Your Content has learned.

“Right now the most unhappy person right now anywhere in the United States is Hillary Clinton,” President Trump revealed during a Georgia rally Monday.

“Because she’s asking the Democrat party: ‘Why the hell didn’t you do this for me?’”

“‘Why didn’t you do it for me!’ You notice how quiet she’s been?” Trump asked, regretting it quickly after.

“I shouldn’t of said that now tonight she’ll…

“But you notice how quiet she is? She’s furious, because don’t forget, she said ‘I won Michigan.’ I mean, they could of done that one and not get caught.

“But we caught them.” Trump concluded.

