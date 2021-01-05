Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Dr. Dre 'Doing Great and Getting Excellent Care'

Rapper and hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre says he’s “doing great and getting excellent care” after being hospitalized in Los Angeles for a possible brain aneurysm, Your Content has learned.

Dre posted on Instagram that he expects to be out of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center soon.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

As Your Content readers know, Dr. Dre is at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Sources connected to the artist told TMZ Dre “suffered the aneurysm Monday and was rushed by ambulance to Cedars and was taken directly to ICU, where he remains Tuesday.”

