Twitter stock fell as much as 12% on Monday after the social-media company permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account on Friday evening, Your Content has learned.

Your Content readers were first to prepare for the share-price decline that wiped $5 billion from Twitter’s market capitalization.

Twitter’s bosses suspended Trump’s account—which had about 88 million followers—claiming the President deemed a ‘risk of threat’ to the community.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said.

“The business model of something like @Twitter rests on more users and more interactions between them.” Nicholas de Cuse said.

“It’s not compatible with Jack Dorsey’s thought control political mission. Its stock is bound to crash. Pull out.”

“When Monday comes, the Twitter stock [is] gonna crash like a meteor.” said Majestic.

