Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Facebook censors Law Enforcement Today with its near 900K members

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Facebook is policing the police—blocking one of the largest law enforcement groups in the United States from its platform for no apparent reason, Your Content has learned.

“FB has just blocked Law Enforcement Today – with it’s nearly 900,000 members – from posting. All admins blocked from posting to any page and group they are associated with.” the organization said on Jan. 11. “This is out of control.”

