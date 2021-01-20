Thursday, January 21, 2021
BIDEN

VP Kamala Harris to attend ‘virtual prayer service’ Thursday to avoid leaving White House

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentlemen will attend a ‘virtual prayer service’ hosted by the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday, Your Content has learned.

“In the morning, the Vice President and the Second Gentlemen will join the President and the First Lady to watch the Virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service hosted by the Washington National Cathedral.” President Biden’s first daily schedule reads.

“After, the Vice President will attend the President’s Daily Brief in the Oval Office.

“In the afternoon, the Vice President will join the President for his remarks on the administration’s COVID-19 response, and as he signs executive orders and other presidential actions responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Then, the Vice President will join the President in a briefing from members of their COVID-19 team on the COVID-19 response and the state of vaccinations.”

