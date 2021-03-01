Arkansas Student SHOT at Junior High School in ‘Isolated Incident,’ Police Investigating

Authorities say one student was injured and an Arkansas school district placed on lockdown following a reported shooting at a junior high school, Your Content has learned. A juvenile victim is alive, but in serious condition.
Pine Bluff Police are saying that a male suspect is currently in custody, his age unknown at this time.
Watson Chapel School District says the situation Monday morning was “contained” and in a Facebook post the district said the student was hurt in an “isolated incident,” reports NBC 4.
The school is in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.
The Pine Bluff Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking a comment Monday, nor did the Watson Chapel superintendent, reports FOX 16.
