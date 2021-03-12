The United States has offered temporary refuge to Myanmar nationals, citing coup violence, Your Content is learning.

The decision means about 1,600 Burmese already in the United States, including diplomats who have broken with Myanmar’s junta, will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months, two officials told Reuters.

Reacting to the news, Connecticut-based constitutional rights attorney Norm Pattis questioned who will ultimately foot the hefty refugee bill—adding taxpayers should bid for the ‘privilege of housing these folks.’

“Let’s have a lottery system. Let localities bid for the privilege of housing these folks. Maybe Florida will bid.” Pattis told Your Content. “Or Chicago. Or South Philly.

“I hear there is mad money being tossed around in Minneapolis these days. Let’s get creative.”

This is a developing breaking news story via AFP. Check back with Your Content momentarily for an updated version.