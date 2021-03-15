Monday, March 15, 2021
Monday, March 15, 2021
News Tip?
Featured

New invasive species found in Florida river with ‘scales as impenetrable as armor’

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A fearsome new invasive predator has emerged in the state: the arapaima, a monster fish that can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh hundreds of pounds, Your Content has learned.

A dead one recently washed ashore in Cape Coral’s Jaycee Park along the Caloosahatchee River, which runs from Lake Okeechobee west to the Gulf of Mexico, reports NBC 6 South Florida.

The arapaima is native to the Amazon River in South America and is one of the world’s largest predatory fish. Its scales are said to be as impenetrable as armor.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
30,098,481
confirmed cases
Updated on March 15, 2021 3:43 pm
united states
547,472
deaths
Updated on March 15, 2021 3:43 pm
united states
7,366,198
active
Updated on March 15, 2021 3:43 pm
united states
22,184,811
recovered
Updated on March 15, 2021 3:43 pm
World
120,638,014
confirmed cases
Updated on March 15, 2021 3:43 pm
world
2,668,553
deaths
Updated on March 15, 2021 3:43 pm
world
20,772,699
active
Updated on March 15, 2021 3:43 pm
world
97,196,762
recovered
Updated on March 15, 2021 3:43 pm

Related Articles

WORLD NEWS

U.S. welcomes Myanmar nationals to seek instant refuge in America: ‘Maybe Florida will bid’

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
The United States has offered temporary refuge to Myanmar nationals, citing coup violence, and Floridians should 'bid to house them.'
Read more
Exclusive

NYC dubbed ‘epicenter of cancel culture’ as Mayor De Blasio calls for Cuomo resignation

Hong Xie - 0
New York City has been dubbed ‘cancel culture epicenter’ by a prominent constitutional rights attorney who slammed Mayor De Blasio.
Read more
Exclusive

Chief Cosby accuser Andrea Constand writing memoir about trial, ghostwriter emailed DA

Nik Hatziefstathiou - 0
Chief Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand plans to release a memoir ghost written by Canadian editor Meg Master.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.