Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Chuck Peruto says if elected DA he’ll arrest Philly mayor if he continues to obstruct justice
Chuck Peruto says if elected DA he'll arrest Philly mayor if he continues to obstruct justice

A Republican candidate for Philadelphia District Attorney says he will arrest the mayor for obstruction of justice if elected to serve as DA, Your Content has learned.

“Mayor Kenney has given directives to the Philadelphia Police that when they arrest an illegal alien, even for one of the big five, they are not to report them to ICE.” A. Charles Peruto Jr. declared in a YouTube video.

For over 40 years, A. Charles Peruto, Jr. has distinguished himself in all areas of the law, but perhaps is best known for criminal defense as can been seen from his past publicity.

“Ladies and gentlemen—if an illegal alien commits one of the big five—rape, nursery, arson, burglary, robbery—we’re going to advise ICE so fast it’ll make their head spin.

“And if the mayor forbids or threatens dismissal of a cop who calls ICE, that is obstruction of justice.”

Peruto added: “The federal law requires them to contact ICE—so if Mayor Kenney gives a directive to the contrary, he is obstructing justice and if you don’t think I’ll lock him up in a second, you’re nuts, because I will.”

Since high school, he followed his father, the legendary A. Charles Peruto, Sr., for so many trials that he had to switch to night school. There he learned more than he possibly could have picked up during 100 years of law school.

On July 27, 2018, Mayor Kenney did not renew the city’s contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that permits the agency to access the city police department’s real-time arrest database known as PARS.

“The district attorneys office doesn’t have to answer to the mayor.” Peruto said. “The mayor has to answer to the district attorney—because we’re the top law enforcement officer in this city.”

