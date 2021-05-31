Tuesday, June 1, 2021
At-least two people dead after gunfire erupts in Rockland, New York
By Your Content Staff
Police in Spring Valley are responding to reports of a fatal shooting, Your Content is learning.

According to preliminary reports, at-least two victims were found dead on arrival in the area of Rose Avenue and Fred Hecht Drive in Rockland, New York, just before 10:00 p.m. Monday.

When officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived on scene, they immediately located one victim who was pronounced dead.

Gunfire was still heard as cops cleared the area and to establish the crime scene, police tell Your Content.

A suspect was arrested at approximately 10:22 p.m. that same night.

The second deceased victim was found at 10:59 p.m.

Police requested additional units for crowd control after a large crowd gathered around the crime scene.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

