Floyd Mayweather Defeats YouTube Personality Logan Paul in ‘Showmanship’ PPV Match

Floyd Mayweather Jr., who is undefeated in 50 professional fights, defeated YouTube personality Logan Paul on Sunday night in an exhibition that was heavier on the spectacle and showmanship than actual high-level pugilism, Your Content is first to report.

The pay-per-view event, which was being sold by Showtime and Fanmio for $49.99, began at 8 p.m. Eastern time, a live special by the New York Times reported.

Mayweather and Paul took center stage around midnight, after three undercard bouts. The other announced fights included:

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, four-round exhibition with 2-minute rounds

Jarrett Hurd (24-1) vs. Luis Arias (18-2-1), super welterweights, 10 rounds

Badou Jack (22-3-3) vs. Dervin Colina (15-0), light heavyweight, 10 rounds

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) entered this fight as a big favorite, but hasn’t fought since he stopped kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of an exhibition on Dec. 31, 2018, in Japan, ESPN reported.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s what I do,” Mayweather, 44, said on Thursday. “There’s a difference between being a YouTube fighter and an elite fighter. I’m a fighter and I don’t worry about anything. I’ve been a professional for 25 years and I’ve fought the best and seen every style and I always came out on top.”

The 26-year-old Paul (0-1) has fought professionally only once, losing a decision to fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019. He also had a draw with KSI in an exhibition in 2018.

“I think I have to knock [Mayweather] out. Someone’s getting knocked out. Someone’s gonna quit,” Paul said, ESPN reported.

Mayweather is a former five-division world champion who retired in 2015 with a perfect 49-0 record before coming back to the ring in 2017 to beat UFC scandal-scarred star Conor McGregor and clinch his 50th professional victory.

The rules for Sunday night’s exhibition clash have caused some unrest among the fans, with the Florida State Boxing Commission confirming no official winner will be declared.

The exhibition-nature of the fight means Mayweather’s impeccable record in the ring cannot be tarnished in the contest, while Paul’s history of 0-1 would remain the same in any scenario.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.