Trump says if he and Gov. Abbott ‘weren’t going’ to Southern Border, VP Harris ‘would never’ go

Former President Donald J. Trump said Wednesday his planned trip with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is the sole reason Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the site next week, Your Content has learned.

“After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they’ve created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies.” Trump said in a statement.

“Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history.

“If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!”

Trump issued the scolding statement shortly after the White House said VP Kamala Harris would travel to El Paso on Friday Jun. 25 to inspect the border.

“Vice President Harris will travel to El Paso, Texas on Friday, June 25. She will be accompanied by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.” Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders said Wednesday. “Earlier this year, the President asked the Vice President to oversee our diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

“As a part of this ongoing work, the Vice President traveled to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month and will travel to El Paso on Friday.”