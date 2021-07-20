Presidential Delegation to Japan to join Biden, First Lady at Tokyo Olympics despite White House COVID outbreak

The White House revealed members of the Presidential Delegation to Japan to attend the Opening Ceremony and events of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, Your Content has learned.

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Japan to attend the Opening Ceremony and events of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games beginning Friday, July 23, 2021.” White House officials said Tuesday evening.

“First Lady of the United States Jill Biden will lead the delegation.”

Member of the Presidential Delegation are Mr. Raymond Greene, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, U.S. Embassy Tokyo