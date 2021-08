Residents in both Montgomery and Bucks Counties are bracing for what could become the second tornado to strike in a matter of weeks after a tornado warning was issued moments ago, Your Content is learning.



“Tornado Warning including Harleysville PA, Perkasie PA, Kulpsville PA until 1:00 AM EDT” tweeted the National Weather Service just after 12:30 a.m.

The stark warning comes weeks after a tornado ravaged a car dealership in the small Pennsylvania county on Jul. 29.