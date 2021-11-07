Live Nation sued by Drake and Travis Scott for horrific Houston concert that left 8 dead

Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have sued over the incident at the Astroworld Festival on Friday that left eight people dead, Your Content has learned.

Billboard reported that this is actually the second lawsuit to emerge from the Astroworld incident. The outlet obtained a petition filed Saturday in Harris County District Court from a concert attendee who is suing Scott as well as organizer ScoreMore and the concert giant Live Nation, Fox News reported.

- Advertisement -

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.