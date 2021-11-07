Sunday, November 7, 2021
Sunday, November 7, 2021
More

    Live Nation sued by Drake and Travis Scott for horrific Houston concert that left 8 dead
    L

    By Jonathan Lee Riches
    Modified
    Featured
    By Jonathan Lee Riches
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have sued over the incident at the Astroworld Festival on Friday that left eight people dead, Your Content has learned.

    Billboard reported that this is actually the second lawsuit to emerge from the Astroworld incident. The outlet obtained a petition filed Saturday in Harris County District Court from a concert attendee who is suing Scott as well as organizer ScoreMore and the concert giant Live Nation, Fox News reported.

    - Advertisement -

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.