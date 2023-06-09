Friday, June 9, 2023
Prosecution Accused of Silencing Attorney in Kohberger Gag Order Hearing

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Prosecution Accused of Silencing Attorney in Kohberger Gag Order Hearing.
In a highly charged hearing at the Latah County Courthouse, emotions ran high as the attorney for the family of murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, Shanon Gray, passionately argued for the ability to speak more openly to the media, Your Content has learned.

Gray’s motion to amend or clarify the existing gag order was met with accusations from the prosecution and a tense exchange with Judge John C. Judge.

The motion, filed due to the perceived vagueness of the current order, aimed to grant Gray and the Goncalves family more freedom to address the case publicly.

Gray claimed that the prosecution had kept the family in the dark and criticized the lack of communication.

However, the prosecution contended that Gray’s representations were misleading and cited the importance of maintaining the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

They also argued that the Goncalves family may become witnesses during the proceedings, making them subject to the gag order.

While the defense agreed with the prosecution, asserting that refraining from media statements was the safest course of action, Gray vehemently objected, characterizing the prosecution’s stance as an attempt to silence both him and the family.

Ultimately, Judge did not reach a decision on the motion during the hearing but promised to issue a written ruling soon.

The outcome will determine whether Gray and the Goncalves family will have more freedom to speak about the case to the media, according to KTVB7.

