Tragedy Strikes Atlanta Reality Star’s Residence: Toddler’s Life Claimed by Pool Accident

Tragedy Strikes Atlanta Reality Star's Residence: Toddler's Life Claimed by Pool Accident.
Photo: Bravo TV/ TMZ

Unfortunate news comes out of Atlanta as the residence of popular reality TV star Quad Webb witnessed a heartbreaking incident, Your Content has learned.

Aryanna “Ari” Rice, a three-year-old toddler, tragically lost her life in the swimming pool at the star’s Marietta home, law enforcement authorities have confirmed.

According to a police report procured by WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta, emergency services in Cobb County responded to the distress call on July 7. The report discloses that two men at the residence noticed an object floating in the pool, initially mistaken for a doll, only to discover it was young Ari.

Quad Webb, renowned for her appearance on the show “Married to Medicine,” had previously expressed her affection for the little girl, named “Ari,” in a social media post earlier this year. However, it’s still uncertain if the reality star was present at the house at the time of the accident.

A representative for Webb issued a statement acknowledging the devastating loss. “The family has endured the grief of losing two family members in separate events within a week. This is a challenging time for everyone involved. The family appreciates the public’s kindness and understanding,” the statement read. It further requested privacy for the family, especially Quad, during this difficult period of mourning.

Aryanna “Ari” Rice was the daughter of Tamica Webb. Quad, although not Ari’s mother, played a significant supporting role in her life. Quad had clarified earlier in an interview with The Daily Dish that Ari was “not my adopted daughter.”

At this time, further comments from Quad’s representative have not been received.

