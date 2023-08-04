Charges Imminent Against Trump in Georgia, Road Closures Announced

ATLANTA, GA — Significant developments are unfolding in Fulton County, Georgia, as there are growing indications that an indictment against former President Donald J. Trump could be imminent, Your Content is learning. This adds another chapter to the ongoing saga of legal challenges facing Trump post-presidency.

From Monday morning, traffic restrictions will be implemented around the Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia. The main road encircling the courthouse will be inaccessible to the general public, hinting at a high-profile event on the horizon. Though the specific reasons for the closure have not been officially stated, insiders speculate it’s related to a major legal announcement.

“I need one more indictment to ensure my election!” former President Trump declared on TruthSocial. “Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country. I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede.”

The authorities’ move to restrict access around the courthouse area might be a precautionary measure considering the scale of attention the case against Trump would generate. If the indictment is announced, this case will add to the former President’s mounting legal issues.

Former President Trump has been under investigation in Georgia over his alleged attempts to influence the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. It has been reported that Trump placed a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021, in which he urged him to “find” votes that could overturn his election defeat in the state. The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has been investigating this call and other attempts to influence the election results in the state.