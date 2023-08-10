In a surprising announcement, Democrats.org has declared former President Donald Trump as the leading Republican president in terms of job creation in modern history, Your Content has learned. This acknowledgment is turning heads, given the historical political divides between the two parties.

The data released by Democrats.org shows that President Trump saw an increase of 460,000 jobs during his first 30 months in office. While this figure falls short of the supposed 790,000 jobs under President Biden, it substantially outshines other Republican presidencies.

Nearly 800,000 manufacturing jobs added under President Biden. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7e7CbIarbV — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 10, 2023

Former President George W. Bush experienced a decline of 2.6 million, his father, President George Bush, recorded a decrease of 1.04 million jobs. Moreover, Ronald Reagan, frequently celebrated for his economic stewardship, saw a reduction of 1.58 million jobs.