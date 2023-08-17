Friday, August 18, 2023
TERRORISM

A Routine Training Session Turns Fatal for IRS Agent in Phoenix

A Routine Training Session Turns Fatal for IRS Agent in Phoenix.
A somber atmosphere enveloped the Federal Correctional Institution in Phoenix, Arizona, following an accidental shooting that resulted in the death of an IRS agent, Your Content has learned.

The incident transpired during a standard training drill, drawing immediate response from local authorities and emergency teams.

The training session at the facility took a tragic turn when one IRS agent mistakenly fired at a colleague. The injured individual was rushed to a medical facility for urgent care. Regrettably, the agent’s injuries proved fatal, leading to his untimely demise shortly after hospital admission.

A post from Twitter highlighted: “🚨#BREAKING: Unfortunate event at Phoenix Shooting gun Range. Law enforcement and emergency teams are currently at the location… The FBI has taken charge of the investigation.”

The incident’s specifics remain under wraps, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spearheading a comprehensive inquiry. The focus will be on understanding the sequence of events and ensuring adherence to safety guidelines during the training.

