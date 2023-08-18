Friday, August 18, 2023
Friday, August 18, 2023
Friday, August 18, 2023
Featured

Police Shooting Suspect Taken into Custody Following Standoff

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: 1 Minutes
Modified
Police Shooting Suspect Taken into Custody Following Standoff.
Photo: Star-Telegram/ Twitter

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

After a grueling six-hour standoff, Terran Green, the suspect believed to have shot three police officers within the last 24 hours, has been taken into custody, Your Content has learned.

A post from the Twitter handle conveyed: The dramatic conclusion saw Green surrendering while riding on the arm of a SAWT (Specialized Armed Weapons and Tactics) vehicle.

As Your Content readers know, 34-year-old Terran Green, suspected of injuring three police officers within 24 hours, has barricaded himself inside a local residence. The crisis began with Green allegedly harming an officer last night, followed by two more incidents today.

Described as a 5’4″, 180-pound Black individual, he was last seen wearing a gray top and dark shorts. SWAT teams, in their bid to ensure safety, have used tear gas and are meticulously searching the area for Green. The motive behind these events remains unclear, leaving the community anxious and awaiting answers.

Details leading up to this act of violence are still under wraps, and the health status of the affected officers remains undisclosed. The public is keenly awaiting more insights into the matter, hoping for clarity and justice.

- Advertisement -

As the investigation progresses, more information is anticipated to come to light.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Murder Manhunt!

Clifton Heights Police on the Hunt for Homicide Suspect

The Clifton Heights Borough Police Department has issued an alert for Birchett Lamont King, born March 4, 1998, in relation to a homicide that transpired on August 17, 2023, around 4:42 pm within Clifton Heights Borough.
MILEY VS SELENA?

Pop Icons Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus to Drop New Singles Next Week

The pop world is abuzz with excitement as Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus both announced their respective single releases for August 25.
Twitter Twist!

Musk Hints at Major Twitter Update: Blocked Feature Could See Changes

Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla and SpaceX, recently hinted at a potential change to Twitter's 'Block' feature.
SWAT Showdown!

Houston Standoff: Multiple Officers Injured; Suspect Barricaded

Houston, Texas is currently gripped by a high-tension situation involving Terran Green, a 34-year-old individual.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.