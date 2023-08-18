Police Shooting Suspect Taken into Custody Following Standoff.

After a grueling six-hour standoff, Terran Green, the suspect believed to have shot three police officers within the last 24 hours, has been taken into custody, Your Content has learned.

A post from the Twitter handle conveyed: The dramatic conclusion saw Green surrendering while riding on the arm of a SAWT (Specialized Armed Weapons and Tactics) vehicle.

🚨#UPDATE: After 6 long intense and chaotic hours Terran Green the suspect who shot 4 police officers in the last 24 hours is now in custody as he rides of a arm of a SAWT Vehicle to surrender pic.twitter.com/415wzyxgO1 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 18, 2023

As Your Content readers know, 34-year-old Terran Green, suspected of injuring three police officers within 24 hours, has barricaded himself inside a local residence. The crisis began with Green allegedly harming an officer last night, followed by two more incidents today.

Described as a 5’4″, 180-pound Black individual, he was last seen wearing a gray top and dark shorts. SWAT teams, in their bid to ensure safety, have used tear gas and are meticulously searching the area for Green. The motive behind these events remains unclear, leaving the community anxious and awaiting answers.

Details leading up to this act of violence are still under wraps, and the health status of the affected officers remains undisclosed. The public is keenly awaiting more insights into the matter, hoping for clarity and justice.

As the investigation progresses, more information is anticipated to come to light.