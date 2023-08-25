Sunday, August 27, 2023
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot Amid Political Trial, Dubs Him Handsome

By Your Content Staff
Biden Mocks Trump Mugshot Amid Political Trial, Dubs Him Handsome
AP

President Joe Biden made a cheap tongue-in-cheek remark about former President Donald Trump’s new mugshot, taken after his booking at a detention facility in Atlanta, Your Content has learned.

The quip from President Biden was made as he was exiting a Pilates session in South Lake Tahoe, California, where he’s on vacation. This instance stands out as it’s the first time a sitting U.S. President has publicly mentioned a mugshot of a previous President.

Trump’s booking photo is tied to charges brought against him by Fani Willis, the Democratic District Attorney for Fulton County, who accuses Trump and several associates, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, of efforts to overturn the Georgia election.

After stepping out of a Pilates class in South Lake Tahoe, California, Biden told reporters he saw Trump’s mugshot on television.

“I did see it on television” Biden said with a smirk. “Handsome guy, wonderful guy.”

This arrest marks Trump’s fourth this year, but it’s the first one that involved a mugshot. Trump has taken the booking photo as an opportunity to fuel his political agenda, posting it on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now called X, with the tagline, “ELECTION INTERFERENCE NEVER GIVE UP.”

Aside from this, Trump is also dealing with two federal lawsuits led by special counsel Jack Smith and another legal challenge from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg regarding undisclosed payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Biden’s unexpected remark adds to an already tense political atmosphere as the two are likely to face each other in the upcoming election.

